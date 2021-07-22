Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

