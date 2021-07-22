Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

