Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.