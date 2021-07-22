Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 4,548.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXR. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $281.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

