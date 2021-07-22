Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entasis Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ETTX stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

