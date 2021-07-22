Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 108,928 shares of company stock worth $293,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.