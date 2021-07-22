ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 4.8%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 5,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,523,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

