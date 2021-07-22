Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

