Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of RGP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 801,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.98 million, a PE ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

