Reviewing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viavi Solutions and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72% Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.37 $28.70 million $0.58 28.84 Beam Global $6.21 million 35.14 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -38.85

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.