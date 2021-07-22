Reviewing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.53 DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.52 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79%

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats DATATRAK International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.