Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.92% -56.04% VYNE Therapeutics -1,009.70% -375.26% -195.98%

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -5.42 VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 7.22 -$255.57 million ($7.88) -0.37

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 611.86%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults. It is also developing FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

