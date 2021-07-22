Reviewing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.42 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -109.45 LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 32.35 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

