Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC cut its holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition by 37.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RAACU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.