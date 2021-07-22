Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

