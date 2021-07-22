Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,087. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

