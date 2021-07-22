Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

