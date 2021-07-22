RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $274,923.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00830946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

