Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCYP stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.