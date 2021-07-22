Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,104,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

