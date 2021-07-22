Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

