Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $837,000 in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,235,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $466,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

