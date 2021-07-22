Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBLU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $8,458,000.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

