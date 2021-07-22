Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,701,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,473,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.