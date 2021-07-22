Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Legato Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGO opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.