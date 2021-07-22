RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 131,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,535,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,407. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.