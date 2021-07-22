RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 328,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,537,045. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

