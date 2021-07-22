RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $823.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.67. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

