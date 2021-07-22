RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $17.69 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 400,177 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,103,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,839,000 after buying an additional 124,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

PYPL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,249. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.80. The company has a market capitalization of $355.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

