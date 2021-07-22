RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 12,581 Shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CBRE Acquisition worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAH. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 391,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,772. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

