RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.03. 8,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

