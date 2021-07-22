Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 902,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

