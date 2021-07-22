Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 609,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after buying an additional 37,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

