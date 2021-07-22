Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

OKE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 15,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,571. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

