Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.