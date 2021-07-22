Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Badger Meter accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.50. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,984. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

