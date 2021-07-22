Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 12,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,508. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

