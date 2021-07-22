Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.80-1.95 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $195.91 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

