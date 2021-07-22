Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 254,624 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

