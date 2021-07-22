Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Five Below worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

