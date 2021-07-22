Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,481 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

