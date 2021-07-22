Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Halliburton worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

