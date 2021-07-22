Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,556 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,857 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 151.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 948.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.