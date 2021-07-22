Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.