Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

