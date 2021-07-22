Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

