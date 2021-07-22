Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $41.15. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 97 shares.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.