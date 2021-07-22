SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.80 ($12.71) and last traded at €10.68 ($12.56). Approximately 150,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.66 ($12.54).

SFQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

The company has a market cap of $484.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.53.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

