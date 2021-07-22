Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.25

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

