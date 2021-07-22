Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
