Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

